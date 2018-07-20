Less than Ten Percent of German “Catholics” Attend Mass

Only 9.8 percent of German Catholics attended Sunday Mass in 2017, according to official figures released on July 20. For the first time, the number dropped below 10 percent.Germany has turned out to be the big example and paradigm of the present radical Church nomenclature.The rising number of lay pastoral employees is nearly 8,000 compared to 13,560 priests.The number of Church tax payers in Germany is 23,3 million or 28,2 percent of the German population.