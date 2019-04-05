Vatican Receives for First Time Group of Gay Propagandists

Cardinal Pietro Parolin received on April 5 in the Vatican a group of about 50 gay propagandists who complained about a "criminalization of homosexuality."
According to Vatican Speaker Alessandro Gisotti Cardinal Parolin greeted the [anti-Church] group telling them that the the Church defends the "dignity of every person" and is "against every form of violence" implying that the group's promotion of vice was ok.
Parolin did not explain to the group that according to Catholic doctrine homosexual acts are among the sins crying for vengeance to heaven.
It was the first time in Church history that the Vatican received a group of militant gay propagandists.
According to Edward Pentin, the group expected to be received by Pope Francis as was reported before, but was informed a few days agothat he could not attend.
