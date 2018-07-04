Clicks31
A Lysistrata response to Roe v. Wade threat
From YAHOO! Lifestyle article:Justice Anthony Kennedy’s announcement that he’ll retire from the Supreme Court this summer has sparked new concerns that a second Trump appointee on the bench could help overturn rulings that conflict with conservative views — including Roe v. Wade.
While politicians consider whether or not they’d support a nominee who opposes the 1973 decision that legalized abortion, some women have a strategy to drum up support for a woman’s right to choose: the #Lysistrata2018 movement.
Named after Aristophanes’s ancient Greek comedy Lysistrata, in which women refuse to sleep with their warring husbands until they agree to a truce, the movement is the brainchild of author and political journalist Jennifer Wright.
