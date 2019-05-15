Cardinal Müller Claims Francis "Not A Heretic“

Rome lost Faith. Are there some Catholic cardinals, bishops, maybe the Pope? No, only the revue of the apostates.



Because Rome did not disclose the 3rd secret of Fatima and did not convert, so will be exterminated, just as sister Lucy wrote in her testimony on April 1, 1944 at the request of her bishop, but none of the popes took it seriously. The countdown of the critical 69 weeks, during which Rome had a chance to convert, began on the day the 3rd secret was written down and handed over to the bishop - the time elapsed on April 1, 2013! The dogma of Faith will no longer be preserved by Rome (= the Roman Catholic church), but in Fatima, that is, in the person of the Mother of the Church - She, the Blessed Virgin is the depository of the Catholic faith.

The papacy in Rome has been dissolved irrevocably (Feb. 28, 2013) - no man on earth has the power to re-establish it. This does not mean, however, that the papacy ceased to exist at all. The papacy means the father's authority: in the Old Testament it was God the Father, in the Holy Church - Jesus Christ, in the Kingdom of God it will be the Paraclete, Father of the Poor.