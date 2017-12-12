African Bishop Contradicts Francis’ Claim

“Oriental religions are a form of true paganism” said Burkina Faso Bishop Basile Tapsoba, 75, when asked what he thinks about Pope Francis’ claim that the words of Buddha can be a guide for Christians.Talking to La Fede Quotidiana Tapsoba confirmed that “the religion of Buddha and all oriental religions are not compatible with Christianity.”He points out that Jesus has said that we cannot have two masters, “Either him or others, one has to choose, a middle way cannot exist.”