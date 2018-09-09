Clicks142
Lone Actor Francis Wants New Bishops Not to Be "Lone Actors"
The Church needs unity of bishops not "lone actors working outside the chorus, conducting their own personal battles”, Pope Francis told newly ordained bishops on September 8.
Associated Press suggests that this was an indirect swipe at whistle-blower Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó who uncovered Francis hushing up of the McCarrick abuses.
Since his election, Francis has proceeded as a "lone actor" conducting his personal battles against the Faith and Tradition of the Church and cultivating a 1968 nostalgia.
#newsLexzdbbfcg
