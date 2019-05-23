Archdiocese of Washington caught unaware

Sister Mary Berchmans
The Archdiocese of Washington has said no more than that they were unaware of Sister Mary Berchman's brazen defiance of church teaching until after printing and distribution.
Sister Berchmans decided to publish notification of same-sex unions in the alumni magazine of Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School, "after much prayerful consideration and thoughtful dialogue".
In her community letter, Sister Berchmans said the school faced a choice between focusing on church teachings on same-sex marriage or focusing on the Gospel commandment of love.
In response, (courageous, faithful) Father Filardi rebuked Sister Berchmans through a letter published in his parish bulletin.
Oh, Sister Berchmans believes that correcting a sinner is "against love" and, consequently, letting him go to hell is an expression of love. She is confused.