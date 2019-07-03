These Are the Severe New Casualties of the Sexual Revolution

If there were a war in which the casualty figures reached one million people killed or wounded, most people would want to do something drastic to stop it. Imagine if most of those affected were young people. Consider the family, friends and community of the fallen that also would suffer greatly from these losses.This war is happening now. It is a worldwide war from sexually transmitted diseases that are the effects of the loose morals of the sexual revolution. The total casualty figure of this war is not one million killed or wounded. It is over one million new cases a day—every day, all over the world. The war is far from over. In fact, health care officials have noted little progress in curbing infection over the last five years.According to a study published by the Bulletin of the World Health Organization, there were 376 million new cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis and syphilis in people between the ages of 15-49 in 2016, the most recent year for which data is available. The rate of infection has remained unchanged from the data collected five years earlier.