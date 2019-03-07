Cardinal Pell’s Conviction “Against All Reason And Justice” – Cardinal Müller

Cardinal Pell's conviction for sexual abuse is “absolutely against all reason and justice”, Cardinal Gerhard Müller told NcRegister (March 6).Müller speaks of an “understanding of justice that goes back to the time of Henry VIII” which “shows a corruption of the juridical system”.Müller does not believe that Pell could have abused someone with all the other persons present after Mass in the cathedral's sacristy, “The allegations against him are absolutely unbelievable, it’s impossible. It’s without proof, against all evidence,” he adds.Montauban Bishop Bernard Ginoux, France, thanked Müller on Twitter for his support of Pell calling the accusation "implausible".