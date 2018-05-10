Language
Archbishop: Francis Has De Facto "Allowed" Protestant Communion

Pope Francis indicated “a clear direction” on Protestant Communion, according to neo-modernist Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg, Germany.

Hesse is the product of the late Dubia and morning-after-pill Cardinal Joachim Meisner.

In a talk in Münster (May 8), Hesse stressed that Francis has pushed back the [alleged] question to the German bishops’ conference.

Thus, he indicated that a bishops’ conference has the competence to decide the matter [although this is not the case].

Hesse added that the German bishops’ conference has already introduced Protestant Communion with a majority vote.

In reality, Protestant communion has been introduced in Germany for decades. The next step in this dying church is allowing Communion for unbaptised citizens.

