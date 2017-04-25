Language
Lepanto Institute Exposes Sinister Effects Of False Mercy And Toleration Of Deadly Sin

Four Catholics organizations within the Diocese of Manila (Phillipines) produced a film on Easter Sunday. Masquerading as a lesson on "mercy" and "acceptance", it is brimming with sacrilege, blasphemy and heresy. First let's look at the film itself.

I now post a podcast done by Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute as he analyzes this film, detailing why this seemingly lovely production is quite insidious. For its seduction, I have no bones calling it satanic.

One of the organizations is headed by Cardinal Luis Tagle. John Allen of Crud dubbed Tagle "the Asian Pope Francis". I regret that analogy may be valid. Now the podcast.



restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.ro/…/lepanto-institu…
Lionel L. Andrades
Even the Lepanto Institute interprets Vatican Council II with irrational Cushingism instead of traditional Feeneyism.
Bishop Robert C.Morlino needs to interpret the Catechism with Feeneyism then the laity can do the same in study groups

eucharistandmission.blogspot.ro/…/bishop-robert-c… [More]
