Clicks171
Lepanto Institute Exposes Sinister Effects Of False Mercy And Toleration Of Deadly Sin
Four Catholics organizations within the Diocese of Manila (Phillipines) produced a film on Easter Sunday. Masquerading as a lesson on "mercy" and "acceptance", it is brimming with sacrilege, blasphemy and heresy. First let's look at the film itself.
I now post a podcast done by Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute as he analyzes this film, detailing why this seemingly lovely production is quite insidious. For its seduction, I have no bones calling it satanic.
One of the organizations is headed by Cardinal Luis Tagle. John Allen of Crud dubbed Tagle "the Asian Pope Francis". I regret that analogy may be valid. Now the podcast.
restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.ro/…/lepanto-institu…
I now post a podcast done by Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute as he analyzes this film, detailing why this seemingly lovely production is quite insidious. For its seduction, I have no bones calling it satanic.
One of the organizations is headed by Cardinal Luis Tagle. John Allen of Crud dubbed Tagle "the Asian Pope Francis". I regret that analogy may be valid. Now the podcast.
restore-dc-catholicism.blogspot.ro/…/lepanto-institu…