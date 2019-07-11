Germany: Feminist Liturgical Dance Will Make You Wet your Pants

Over a thousand almost exclusively older women belonging to the German Catholic women organization “KFD” participated at a July 2 "pilgrimage" to Bethen, Münster Diocese.Their feminist mantras went mostly unnoticed. But the video (below) of a hilarious slow motion dance during a Novus Ordo eucharist is now cheering up the world.The dance was performed by ten women wearing black trousers, black shirts and red scarfs.Most of the hoary women in attendance were not moved by the incredible show - they must be used to such performances - but those who saw this for the first time, are now rolling on the floor.