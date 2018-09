Narcissism And Dissidence

narcissism

Official portrait of Pope FrancisWhen I wrote yesterday's post , I omitted an important connection between religious-star-wannabees and perversion. That common thread is. If you look at the links that I embedded in that article, narcissism reeks throughout. Speaking of which, I learned of this official portrait of the pope.Notice how he's standing in the light, in the center of the thing, while the Holy Family is shoved into a corner, partially obscured by shadows? And why are his hands folded in a manner that hides his pectoral cross? I also can't help but notice the rainbow; is that a nod to the cabal that seems to control the Vatican?Continue reading at Restore D.C. Catholicism blog