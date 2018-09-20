Clicks83
Narcissism And Dissidence
Official portrait of Pope Francis
When I wrote yesterday's post, I omitted an important connection between religious-star-wannabees and perversion. That common thread is narcissism. If you look at the links that I embedded in that article, narcissism reeks throughout. Speaking of which, I learned of this official portrait of the pope.
Notice how he's standing in the light, in the center of the thing, while the Holy Family is shoved into a corner, partially obscured by shadows? And why are his hands folded in a manner that hides his pectoral cross? I also can't help but notice the rainbow; is that a nod to the cabal that seems to control the Vatican?
Continue reading at Restore D.C. Catholicism blog.
