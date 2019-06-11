60 Million Dollars Stadium Will Be Called After Pope Francis

The new stadium of the San Lorenzo soccer team in Buenos Aires will be called “Papa Francisco”.San Lorenzo is considered one of the "big five" of Argentine football. The stadium will have place for 42’000 spectators.The new name pays tribute to the club's most famous fan who holds a membership card since 2008.After Cardinal Bergoglio became pope the team played with the his photo on their shirts during a league match against Colón Santa Fe on 16 March 2013.The stadium will cost 60 Million Dollars. This money could be given to “the poor” instead.