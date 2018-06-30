Clicks47
Unhealthy: Atheists Have Shorter Lifespan
People with religious beliefs live around four years longer on average than those who don’t, according to scientists at Ohio State University.
They arrived at the figure after studying over 1,000 obituaries from across the U.S.
Laura Wallace, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in psychology at Ohio State University, said in a statement: “religious affiliation had nearly as strong an effect on longevity as gender does, which is a matter of years of life.”
Picture: © Henning Mühlinghaus, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsExfnwupqhk
They arrived at the figure after studying over 1,000 obituaries from across the U.S.
Laura Wallace, lead author of the study and a doctoral student in psychology at Ohio State University, said in a statement: “religious affiliation had nearly as strong an effect on longevity as gender does, which is a matter of years of life.”
Picture: © Henning Mühlinghaus, CC BY-NC-ND, #newsExfnwupqhk