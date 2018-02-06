Clicks34
Lecturer Jerusha Asin – International Law holds a lot of Promise
Strathmore Law School (SLS) Assistant lecturer, Jerusha Asin, is ambitious, poised and charismatic, with a teaching style that wins her accolades from Law students.
She takes pride in her area of interest – International Law – convinced that through this channel she can be a source of light to those who are denied justice.
Jerusha is set to attain a doctoral degree in International Law from the University of Cologne, (Germany) focusing on the influence (international) legal actors from international legal institutions have and their effect toward the countries they serve, such as Kenya.
What is your educational background?
I studied my LL.B at Moi University before proceeding to the Kenya School of Law where I was admitted to the Bar in 2012. After this, I worked at the United Nations Dispute Tribunal in Nairobi, before proceeding for my Masters Studies in international Human Rights Law at the University of Exeter (in the United Kingdom)
After this, I worked at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon at The Hague before joining Strathmore University as a lecturer.
Why Law, and specifically International Law?
I studied Law because I wanted to help people. I ascribe to the school of thought enunciated by Justice Sonia Sotomayor of the United States Supreme Court, who takes the view that there is no higher honour than to fight for those to whom justice is denied. I went into International Law specifically because I feel it holds a lot of promise in terms of emphasis on war, peace and human rights, and how we can use law to provide solutions not just globally but locally.
Did you always want to lecture in this field?
I always wanted to lecture law. I remember indicating that I would teach Law at SLS when applying for my Commonwealth scholarship for Masters. It is interesting that the opportunity came much earlier than I anticipated, but nevertheless I am grateful.
I always thought and planned to teach Law, as an important way of contributing to the younger generations.
Your teaching styles are known to be unique and exciting for students, what is your style and why?
My style borrows from lecturers with whom I was assigned to co-teach courses at the Law School. The Policy at Strathmore is that younger members of faculty would be paired with older members at the faculty, so that they could learn and develop a philosophy of their own. My philosophy borrowed a lot from Dr. John Ambani – a Lecturer at SLS, and the Dean SLS Dr. Luis Franceschi. I also borrowed some points of style from faculty in other universities e.g. from Prof. Claus KreB under whom I will be conducting my research study.
Generally students also give feedback, and if you have a growth mindset you come to know that you need to modify your teaching to suit the students. Even the feedback students gave me played into my pedagogy as it is now.
What is your topic of Research for your PhD and Why?
My PhD studies will focus on the influence of (international) legal actors from international legal institutions and their very practical effect on a domestic level. I have always been fascinated by the relationship between international Law and practical life on a day-to-day basis. I will be looking at their actions/non-actions and how they impact domestic actors.
Where do you wish to see yourself after the research studies?
I want my work to have meaning, impact and to be relevant with regard to what I have studied. I am very keen to make a contribution to the Strathmore Master of Laws programme in International Criminal Justice.
Who is your role model in your career path?
I cannot say that I have just one mentor. I have stood on the shoulders of giants but I would mention the members of faculty at SLS. We would not have achieved what we have without having the team. I would mention Dr. Franceschi, Dr. Ambani, Prof KreB, and Justice Izuako of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal, whose mentoring has been profound so far as my career trajectory is concerned.
We wish Jerusha the very best as she embarks on her PhD journey.
