No Clue: VaticanNews.Va Claims Benedict XVI Gave A "First Priestly Blessing” on August 8, 2019

Benedict XVI received the abbot and three newly ordained monks of Heiligenkreuz abbey near Vienna, Austria, on August 8.Kathpress.at, the official news agency of the Austrian bishops, wrote that Benedict XVI “gave his first priestly blessing” to them. In realty, it was the other way around. The newly ordained priests gave their first priestly blessing to Benedict XVI.German speaking VaticanNews.va, the official Vatican news site, reprinted the nonsense without noticing anything.A “first priestly blessing” is given by priests within one year of their ordination. Benedict XVI's gave first priestly blessing in June 1951 after he was ordained a priest.