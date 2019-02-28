Martyr Cardinal Pell "Likely To Win Appeal”

Martyr Cardinal Pell’s lawyer, Robert Richter, said at the February 27 sentencing hearing that Pell's appeal will be based on three key grounds: unreasonableness, the prohibition of video evidence in the closing address, and the composition of the jury.Experts told TheGuardian.com (February 28) that Pell's appeal on the basis of unreasonableness may have a high chance of success.It points at the fact that the jury delivered a verdict that was not supported by the evidence.The forbidden video animation shows the movements of Cardinal Pell, the choir boys, the altar servers and other witnesses during and after Sunday solemn mass. It shows that the abuse could not have happened.