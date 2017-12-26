Language
Nuncio in Switzerland, “The Old Latin Mass is the future of the Church”

“The Old Latin Mass is the future of the Church”, Archbishop Thomas Gullickson (67), the nuncio to Switzerland and former nuncio to the Ukraine, said in September during a meeting with old rite priests in Sankt Pelagiberg, Switzerland.

The quotation is reported by Father Michael Wildfeuer, a mathematician and former member of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X, in an interview published on Gloria.tv (December 23).

Wildfeuer describes Gullickson as a very educated and easygoing American.

Picture: Thomas Gullickson, © Mnikh&Ipatiy Vashchyshyn, OSBM, CC BY-SA, #newsWyferbxdpo
Dr Stuart Reiss
Title should be Ex Nuncio in Switzerland.....blah blah blah.......
mccallansteve
It was it's past and after the Novus Ordo is confined to the garbage heap , where it belongs, the traditional mass of the saints will shine again.
ACLumsden
He will soon be 'retired' by Pope Francis.
