Say "THANK YOU" to Alabama Governor for Banning Abortion

Hurray! Alabama has banned nearly all abortions.
And Gov. Kay Ivey stated:
“Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.”
Although the bill makes Alabama the safest place for innocent human life, the pro-abortion movement is going crazy with rage. In fact, Hollywood “stars” are enraged too.
Backlash is fierce and frantic.
Socialist Bernie Sanders called it an “utter disgrace.”
Leftist Senator Kamala Harris said: “We will not stand for it...”
Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen, tweeted: “Last night, 25 white men voted to take away women’s right to safe, legal abortion. This is a terrifying time...”
