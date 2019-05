Say "THANK YOU" to Alabama Governor for Banning Abortion

Hurray!

Alabama has banned nearly all abortions.And Gov. Kay Ivey stated: “Today, I signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act. To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious & that every life is a sacred gift from God.”Although the bill makes Alabama the safest place for innocent human life, the pro-abortion movement is going crazy with rage. In fact, Hollywood “stars” are enraged too.Backlash is fierce and frantic.Socialistcalled it an “utter disgrace.”Leftist Senatorsaid: “We will not stand for it...”Planned Parenthood president, tweeted: “Last night, 25 white men voted to take away women’s right to safe, legal abortion. This is a terrifying time...”So, please support Gov. Ivey’s stand against abortion today: