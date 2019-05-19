Kristan Hawkins | Studens for Life of America
Facebook post -
9 Facts about #Abortion in Cases of Rape to Consider When Debating the #AlabamaAbortionBan:
1) Abortion in the case of rape is rare. Only 1% of all abortions are committed on women who have been sexually assaulted.
2) The violence of #rape does not justify the violence of #abortion. Getting an abortion only brings more trauma.
3) The abortion lobby is disingenuous when they bring up the horrific crime of rape to justify abortion laws. Why? Because even if you include a “rape exception” into an abortion restrictive law, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and others will still oppose it.
4) The #prolife movement believes science which proves that human life begins at conception when egg and sperm unite to form a whole, distinct, living human. This is the same for every person.
5) Your humanity is not determined by your wanted-ness or the circumstances of your conception. Your humanity/your right to live is determined by the very fact that you are a member of our human species.
6) If my father would commit a sexual assault today, would the survivor of that horrific assault be justified in killing me? No, of course not. So what’s the difference? If you can’t kill me now, why could you kill me when I was in my mother’s womb?
7) Your right to do what you want with your body only goes so far. Your right to your body stops when it hurts someone else’s body. We have banned smoking in hospitals and outside of hospitals. Why? Because smoking harms those in hospitals like my kids with #cysticfibrosis.
8) And that’s the real question: whose body are we talking about when it comes to #abortion?
9) Consider my friend Ryan Ryan Scott Bomberger who was conceived in #rape...doesn’t he have the same right to life as me? Or did my birth certificate have some special points added on because of my parents' income/educational status or because there were candles lit when I was conceived?
