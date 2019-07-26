Elderly Clergy “Can Go Gaga” And Be “Embarrassing”

“The reason there is a retirement age for archbishops is that you can go gaga and start embarrassing everybody!” John Sentamu, the Uganda born Anglican lay-archbishop of York, England told The Telegraph (July 21).Sentamu is retiring in June next year just before his 71st birthday. The Archbishop of York is the second in line in the Church of England after the Archbishop of Canterbury.Sentamu is a homosexualist and supports cohabitation before marriage, “We are living at a time where some people, as my daughter used to say, want to test whether the milk is good before they buy the cow," he said in April 2011.