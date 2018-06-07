Clicks274
Justice For Zofia Kaczan, 100 Year Old Woman Attacked While Going To Mass
“100 year old Polish woman Zofia #Kaczan has died from the injuries she sustained during a street mugging in #Derby#England on May 28th. Zofia was sent to Germany during World War 2 to do forced labor and later immigrated to Great Britain. She was attacked on her way to church” Poland Daily
From the BBC, which I know isn’t totally truthful, but only one reporting on this, looks like the Derby Police had a suspect in custody: “ A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery before she died and was released on Tuesday. “ “ Mrs Kaczan died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “
So they possibly had the suspect in custody, but released him? Can’t they hold them for 48 Hours like here in the States?
This woman who went through hell, taken by the Nazis into Germany and was put into a Forced Labor camp, survived, then moved to Britain for peace, and was attacked on the way to Holy Mass.
I believe the Polish Government needs to intervene and make sure justice is done for this woman, because I do not believe in the so called “justice system of the United Kingdom” anymore, for throwing in citizens trying to defend their citizens and heritage from the Islamic Invaders and get thrown into Prison for it and the Islamic Invaders causing problems and hurting people, get basically a slap on the wrest or nothing?
Yeah, the Justice System in the UK is broken and corrupt, no longer the place to see how commonwealth law works, because it has been replaced with judges, lawyers, police and government officials; appeasing to Islam, protecting Islam and implementing Sharia Law, so yeah, until actual Commonwealth Law is restored to Britain, then the justice system no longer exist
From the BBC, which I know isn’t totally truthful, but only one reporting on this, looks like the Derby Police had a suspect in custody: “ A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery before she died and was released on Tuesday. “ “ Mrs Kaczan died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “
So they possibly had the suspect in custody, but released him? Can’t they hold them for 48 Hours like here in the States?
This woman who went through hell, taken by the Nazis into Germany and was put into a Forced Labor camp, survived, then moved to Britain for peace, and was attacked on the way to Holy Mass.
I believe the Polish Government needs to intervene and make sure justice is done for this woman, because I do not believe in the so called “justice system of the United Kingdom” anymore, for throwing in citizens trying to defend their citizens and heritage from the Islamic Invaders and get thrown into Prison for it and the Islamic Invaders causing problems and hurting people, get basically a slap on the wrest or nothing?
Yeah, the Justice System in the UK is broken and corrupt, no longer the place to see how commonwealth law works, because it has been replaced with judges, lawyers, police and government officials; appeasing to Islam, protecting Islam and implementing Sharia Law, so yeah, until actual Commonwealth Law is restored to Britain, then the justice system no longer exist