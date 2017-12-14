Has Ecclesiastic Rule of Law Turned into Dictatorship?

Twitter

Kurt Martens, professor of Canon Law at the Catholic University of America asks whether we are at the end of the rule of law in the Church.Writing on(December 12), he mentions a case before the Church’s Supreme Court Apostolic Signatura regarding a decree of the Congregation for the Clergy.The prefect of the Congregation, Cardinal Beniamino Stella, feared his [unjust] decree could be overturned on appeal and therefore convinced Pope Francis to turn it into a papal decree that cannot be judged nor appealed.Twitter-User Matthew Roth comments, „With respect, the term ‘dictator pope’ is applicable here.”