"Bishop Sánchez Never Says Mass And Never Says The Breviary"
Argentina born Bishop Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, the controversial president of the Pontifical Academy for Sciences, lives "like a businessman" according to Gabriel Ariza writing for infovaticana.com. Sánchez is one of the closest followers of Pope Francis in the Roman Curia.
According to persons who have been his collaborators, Sánchez "never celebrates Mass and, of course, never says the breviary." They believe that Sánchez does not even own a breviary.
One witness said according to infovaticana.com, "One day he had to participate in a Holy Mass, and it was quite comical to see how he did not even know the most essential parts of the ordinary Eucharist."
In addition, they attest to Sánchez' terrible character, who according to them treats his subordinates "in a despotic and disrespectful way, especially women."
Picture: Marcelo Sánchez Sorondo, © Gcmarino, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsBgojkovcvg
