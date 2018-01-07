Language
Jim Caviezel, Catholics Are Born To Risk Their Reputations

Catholics must go out to “this pagan world” and risk their names and their reputations to defeat evil, said the actor Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson's film The Passion of Christ.

Talking to 8000 college students in Chicago on on January 3, Caviezel prompted them to be “proud warriors” and to be ready to fight, sacrifice and suffer.

He invited his public to set themselves “apart from this corrupt generation”, adding, “You weren’t made to fit in. You were born to stand out.”

(One would wish that Catholic Bishops would speak like this...)

Picture: Jim Caviezel, © Genevieve, CC BY, #newsQgvkzlgacn

pmfji
Did he actually say at some point that he knew that all of those in the audience were already ‘saved’? I thought I heard something not Catholic in what he did say during the ‘talk’ but I hope I’m wrong.
