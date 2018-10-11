Benedict XVI “not as Agile as a Few Months ago” - Cardinal

Former Benedict XVI is “not as agile as he was a few months ago”. Therefore he will not attend the Sunday canonisation of [the highly dubitable Saints] Oscar Romero and Paul VI, according to Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints.Becciu said during a press conference (October 11) that it was one of the first things Francis said at the beginning of his pontificate that he wanted to beatify and canonise Paul VI [although there has never been a popular veneration for him which is a precondition for a canonisation].Becciu also announced that the tomb of the future “Saint” Paul VI will remain in the crypt of St. Peter's Basilica and not be moved to the upper church [probably in order to hide that there is no popular veneration for Paul VI].