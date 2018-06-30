Cardinal Burke, No Holy Communion Without Catholic Faith

LifeSiteNews.com

Holy Communion may not be administered to non-Catholics, Cardinal Raymond Burke wrote to(June 28).Burke stated that “sentimental considerations” are no basis for receiving Communion because "receiving Holy Communion means that you accept all that the Catholic Church teaches.”Burke, who until 2014 led the Church High Court, called for a revision of the fuzzy canon 844 in Church Law.This canon allows intercommunion in emergency situations like imminent death, “In such a case, once the emergency has passed, the question is why has the person not entered into the full communion of the Catholic Church.”