Italian Bishops Turn Liturgy into Performance of Some Protestant Sect

The Italian bishops dedicate their next meeting (November 12–15) to a third edition of the Italian missal, ToscanaOggi.it wrote (September 27).According to them, the new edition will "give back the richness and irrevocability of the liturgical reform" of Paul VI [although this reform was a devastating failure].The bishops say that its essential points are the "centrality of the Word of God, of Easter and of the assembly” [which sounds like the definition of the worship of some Protestant sect].Therefore, they claim, "traditionalist forms" need to be avoided. Not surprisingly, the Italian Church is engulfed in a mortal crisis.