Pro-Gay Cardinal Farrell Displays His Gay-Connections at World Meeting of Families

Ray Dever of Tampa, Florida, a homosexual activist and Catholic deacon, assisted pro-gay Cardinal Kevin Farrell at a Mass during the World Meeting of Families (August 24) in Dublin.Farrell is one of the organisers of the event. He was a friend and protégé of the homosexual abuser Cardinal Theodore McCarrick whose abuses he allegedly covered up.His deacon Dever regularly publishes gay propaganda, for instance, about his son who is a transvestite, calls himself “Lexi”, and struggled in the past with mental health problems and depression.Dever showed up in Dublin with his daughter Emily, who calls herself bisexual and recently graduated from a Jesuit university.