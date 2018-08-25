Clicks178
Pro-Gay Cardinal Farrell Displays His Gay-Connections at World Meeting of Families
Ray Dever of Tampa, Florida, a homosexual activist and Catholic deacon, assisted pro-gay Cardinal Kevin Farrell at a Mass during the World Meeting of Families (August 24) in Dublin.
Farrell is one of the organisers of the event. He was a friend and protégé of the homosexual abuser Cardinal Theodore McCarrick whose abuses he allegedly covered up.
His deacon Dever regularly publishes gay propaganda, for instance, about his son who is a transvestite, calls himself “Lexi”, and struggled in the past with mental health problems and depression.
Dever showed up in Dublin with his daughter Emily, who calls herself bisexual and recently graduated from a Jesuit university.
