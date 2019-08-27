Pope Benedict XVI: Apostasy and alienation from the Faith are at the heart of the homosexual abuse crisis

emeritus

many negative reactions have confirmed his central thesis that apostasy and alienation from the Faith are at the heart of the crisis

former

former

“the word God does not appear [once],”

former

“Therefore, the central issue I wanted to raise is not being discussed.”

Criticism of this kind only served to demonstrate "the seriousness of the situation," Benedict continued, "in which the word God often appears to be on the margins, even in theology.”

Tags: