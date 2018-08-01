Clicks88
Cardinal Farrell Keeps Denying [Or Covering Up]
Vatican Cardinal Kevin Farrell's credibility is shattered to the point of no return.
Talking to Associated Press (July 31) Farrell claimed that he “never once did even suspect” that his former boss, Washington Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88, committed homosexual abuses.
With this formulation Farrell may attempt to conceal the fact that he actually knew about the allegations, but did not want to believe them and, worse, did not act on them. Farrell was a protégé and flatmate of McCarrick.
He is realistic enough to understand that his version “might be hard to believe”. He claims that he was focused on "running the archdiocese" of Washington [auxiliary bishops are not "running" dioceses] and not caring what McCarrick was doing,
“Now, people can say 'Well you must be a right fool that you didn't notice.' I must be a right fool, but I don't think I am. And that's why I feel angry.” But others have more reasons to be "angry" than Farrell.
Farrell's statement is not credible because, as Associated Press puts it, McCarrick's homosexual misconduct was "an open secret”.
According to the standards Pope Francis set for the Karadima case in Chile, the two McCarrick cronies, Cardinal Farrell and Cardinal Tobin, will have to resign.
