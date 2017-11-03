언어
Vatican Declines to Deny Secret Plans on "Ecumenical Mass"

The Vatican “has so far declined to rule out reports” about a secret committee drafting a [heterodox] ecumenical Mass, according to the journalist Tess Livingstone.

Writing on The Australian (October 31) Livingstone reports that she tried to contact Vatican press speaker Greg Burke but received no response.

Livingstone notices that an ecumenical Mass, “attended by both Catholics and Protestants, with both groups receiving a common Communion, would be a total break with Catholic tradition and impossible to reconcile with Catholic theology”.

Picture: Cardinal Seán O'Malley, © Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND, #newsGwcyzkuxgv
prince0357
In deed thé so called ecumenical mass does exist since the parts of the Pauline Missal 1969 were approved from lutherans in the Lima conference in the 80ies if my memory is right.
Sólo Díos basta
Cardinals Marx/Kaspers, Fr Spadaros, etc are getting more and more audacious
HerzMariae
However the way things are going the Catholic Church soon won’t be seen as a target of the “culture” but an ally.
Lisi Sterndorfer
First Communion for adulterers, then this. Expect the whole undermining of the theology of the Eucharist (and invalid "Masses" in the end).
