Vatican Declines to Deny Secret Plans on "Ecumenical Mass"
The Vatican “has so far declined to rule out reports” about a secret committee drafting a [heterodox] ecumenical Mass, according to the journalist Tess Livingstone.
Writing on The Australian (October 31) Livingstone reports that she tried to contact Vatican press speaker Greg Burke but received no response.
Livingstone notices that an ecumenical Mass, “attended by both Catholics and Protestants, with both groups receiving a common Communion, would be a total break with Catholic tradition and impossible to reconcile with Catholic theology”.
Picture: Cardinal Seán O'Malley, © Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, CC BY-ND, #newsGwcyzkuxgv
