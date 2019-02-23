Clicks214
Apostate Francis Approves Of Civil Unions For Gay Couples
Francis Approves Of Civil Unions For Gay Couples
Bergoglio continues to give mixed signals to the gay people.
Bergoglio is again sending a message confirming homosexuals in the vice of sodomy which has been shown to be contrary to the laws of God.
Warning: use caution when visiting this link NewNowNext is a Gay Focus Web Site twitter.com/logotv
Bergoglio continues to give mixed signals to the gay people.
Bergoglio is again sending a message confirming homosexuals in the vice of sodomy which has been shown to be contrary to the laws of God.
Warning: use caution when visiting this link NewNowNext is a Gay Focus Web Site twitter.com/logotv