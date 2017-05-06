Clicks26
Abortionist Admits: “Abortion is Killing. Nobody Can Argue With That”
(LiveActionNews) — Pro-lifers say every abortion takes a human life – and surprisingly, many abortionists agree.
ClinicQuotes.com has a collection of no fewer than 60 quotes from abortionists and abortion workers admitting that life begins at conception and/or that what they do is killing.
For example, Dr. Bertran Wainer called abortion “killing.”
Abortion is killing. Nobody can argue with that. When the fetus is inside the uterus it is alive and when the pregnancy terminated it is dead – that by any definition is killing. … I think abortion is the destruction of something which is potentially irreplaceable, human and of great value, which is the tragedy of abortion. But it is not of greater value than the woman seeking the abortion.
Another abortionist also admits how abortion ends a human life:
I can now say openly that I do think I am ending a life every time I do an abortion, but I do it as someone who has certain skill which is put at the disposal of a woman who does not want her pregnancy to continue. I do not regret all the agonizing – it has helped me to understand the problems that each woman faces when deciding about her abortion.
Another abortionist quoted in GQ says:
I’m not taking that life [of the baby] out of anger or cruelty; I’m taking that life for a purpose. I feel like the American Indian did-I’m saying a prayer to that animal: Give me your life so that I can accomplish this purpose, ‘speed thy spirit on to other places’ so that the life that is lost will one day be replaced.
