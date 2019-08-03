Like Nazi Germany: British Courts Decide Who May Live And Who Must Die

There is a trend in Great Britain that courts feel entitled to decide who is allowed to live and who must die, the English barrister James Bogle told Gloria.tv: "We have been there before in Germany."Bogle is the former president of the Una Voce Federation. He mentioned the case of the sick child Alfie Evans who was condemned to death by a British court in 2018.According to Bogle in Alfie's case, the judges were not intending "to let the child die," as the media presented it. Rather a decision was made that Alfie's life "was not worth living" and "ought not to continue."Bogle underlines that this was a clear euthanasic decision. But, "Euthanasia is illegal in the United Kingdom."The decision against Alfie was in open conflict with the official British laws, Bogle explained, "The job of a judge is to enforce what parliament has decided not to go off on a track of his own and invent new law."