Embattled Official Of Congregation For Doctrine of Faith Resigns
Joshua McElwee reports (Twitter, January 29) that Father Hermann Geissler has resigned as the capo ufficio of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
Geissler is accused by the revengeful Doris Wagner, a former member of the Institute to which Geissler belongs, of soliciting her during a 2009 confession.
Wagner has propagated the case for years and reported it to the Congregation in 2014.
Geissler resigned only days after his case and name became public, although it was clear from the beginning of Wagner's campaign that it was him.
Picture: © Jim McIntosh, CC BY-SA, #newsMtudvgjzol
Picture: © Jim McIntosh, CC BY-SA, #newsMtudvgjzol