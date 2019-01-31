Pro-Gay Cardinal Finds it “Touching” That Homosexuals Want “Matrimony”

"I find it touching that same-sex couples desire to get married", Vienna Gay Cardinal Christoph Schönborn told the leftwing German magazine Stern (January 30) which was founded by a former Nazi journalist.Schönborn added that “we have long accepted” that the State has admitted gay pseudo-marriage, "If a parliamentary majority wants it, please let the State do it like this."This contradicts the June 2003 Vatican document “Truth and Love” signed by Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger according to which “all Catholics are obliged to oppose the legal recognition of homosexual unions.”