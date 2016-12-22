Encyclical Mortalium Animos condemning false ecumenism. Pío XI by Adelante Faith

Clicks181
Encyclical Mortalium Animos condemning false ecumenism. Pío XI
Once again we present the encyclical "forbidden", of which no one speaks and few resist their reading. Its lines contain a demolishing and unpallonable condemnation of ecumenism as we see it after Vatican II.
Mortalium Animos
PIO PP. XI
ABOUT HOW THE TRUE RELIGIOUS UNITY IS TO BE FOSTERED
Venerable Brothers: Health and Apostolic Blessing
1. Universal hunger for peace and fraternity
Never, perhaps, as in the present times has so much of the hearts of all men seized such a vehement desire to strengthen and apply to the common good of human society the bonds of fraternity which, by virtue of our common origin and nature, unite and bind us To each other.
For the nations are not yet fully enjoying the gifts of peace, but on the contrary, new and old discords, in the form of seditions and civil strife, are breaking out in various parts, and the numerous disputes about the tranquility and Prosperity of the peoples without intervening in the effort and concordant action of those who govern the States, and direct and promote their interests, it is easy to see - much more convincing everyone in the unity of the human race - because so many Who long to see nations increasingly united by this universal fraternity.
2. Fraternity in religion. Ecumenical congresses.
A very similar thing strives some to achieve in regard to the ordinance of the new law promulgated by Jesus Christ Our Lord. Convinced that men are deprived of any religious feeling, they seem to have seen in it a hope that it will not be difficult for peoples, even though they dissent from one another in matters of religion, to fraternally agree in the profession of some doctrines Of the spiritual life. To this end, they themselves organize conferences, meetings and conferences, with a small number of listeners and invite them to discuss there promiscuously all, infidels of all kinds, Christians and even those who have apostatized miserably of Christ or with stubborn pertinacity deny The divinity of his Person or mission.
3. Catholics can not approve it.
Such attempts can in no way gain the approval of Catholics, since they are founded on the false opinion of those who think that all religions are, with little difference, good and laudable, for, although in a different way, all Demonstrate and signify equally the innate and native feeling with which we are led towards God and obediently recognize his empire.
Who hold this opinion, not only err and deceive, but also reject the true religion, adulterating its essential concept, and gradually come to stop naturalism and atheism; From which it is clearly followed that those who adhere to such opinions and attempts depart altogether from the religion revealed by God.
4. Another error - The union of all Christians. - False Arguments
But where, with the deceitful appearance of good, some are more easily deceived, it is when it comes to fostering the union of all Christians. Is it not fair, it is repeated, and it is not even according to duty, that those who invoke the name of Christ should abstain from mutual recriminations and finally join one day with bonds of mutual charity? And who will dare to say you love Jesus Christ, but tries with all his might make the wishes He said to pray to his Father that his disciples might be one thing? (1) . and Jesus Christ himself perchance did not want his disciples and diferenciasen distinguished themselves from others by this feature and sign of mutual love: By this shall allmen know that ye are my disciples, that you love one another? (2) .Would -añaden- were one thing all Christians! Much more could be done to reject the plague of ungodliness, which, slipping and spreading every more, threatens to weaken the Gospel.
5. Underneath these arguments a very serious mistake is hidden
These and other similar arguments disclose and disseminate called"pancristianos"; Who, far from being few in number, have come to form legions and to group themselves into widely extended associations, under the leadership, most of them, of Catholic men, even though they differ from one another in matters of faith.
6. The true rule of this matter.
Exhorting, therefore, the conscience of Our duty not to allow the flock of the Lord to be surprised by pernicious fallacies, we invoke your zeal, Venerable Brethren, to avoid so serious evil; Because we trust that each of you, in writing and by word, will be able to communicate more easily with the people and make you better understand the principles and arguments that we are going to present, and in which Catholics will find the norm of what they should think and practice Insofar as it refers to the attempt to unite in one way all men who are called Catholics in one body.
7. Only one Religion can be true: the one revealed by God.
God, Creator of all things, has created us men so that we may know Him and serve Him. Our Creator, therefore, has the most perfect right to be served by us. Certainly God could impose for the government of men a single law, that of nature, a law sculpted by God in the heart of man to create him: and he could then regulate the progress of that same law with only his ordinary providence. But instead he preferred to give Himself the precepts we were to obey; And in the course of time, this is from the origins of mankind until the coming and preaching of Jesus Christ, taught by Himself to men the duties that their rational nature imposes on their Creator. "God, who once spoke to our parents at different times and in many ways through the prophets, has recently spoken to us by His Son Jesus Christ" (3) . Where it is clearly seen that no religion can be true apart from that which is founded on the word revealed by God, a revelation which was begun from the beginning and continued during the Old Law, was perfected by Jesus Christ himself with the New Law. Now, if God has spoken-and has spoken, history proves it-it is evident that man is bound to believe absolutely the revelation of God, and to obey his precepts completely.And in order that we might fulfill the one and the other, for the glory of God and our salvation, the Only Begotten Son of God founded his Church on earth.
8. The only Revealed Religion is that of the Catholic Church.
Thus, those who proclaim themselves Christians are impossible do not believe that Christ founded a Church, and precisely one. But, if one asks what the Church is according to the will of its Founder, this no longer suits all. Many of them, for example, deny that the Church of Christ must be visible, at least in the sense that it must be shown as one body of the faithful, in one doctrine and under one teaching and government. They understand that the visible Church is nothing more than the covenant of several Christian communities, even though the doctrines of each are different.
Perfect, external, visible society.
But it is certain that Christ the Lord instituted His Church as a perfect, external and visible society by its nature, so that prosiguiese doing, thereafter, the work of salvation of mankind, under the guidance ofone head (4) , with teaching viva voce (5) and through the administration of the sacraments (6) , source of divine grace; so in his parables he said it was like a kingdom (7) , a house (8) , a sheepfold (9) ,and one gray (10) . This Church, so beautifully founded, could certainly not cease or die, its Founder dead and the Apostles who at first propagated it, since she had been entrusted with the mandate to bring all men to eternal salvation, without exception place or time: "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations" (11) . and continued compliance with this office, did you miss the Church the value and effectiveness, being perpetually assisted by the presence of Christ himself, who solemnly promised: "Behold , I am with you always, until the end of forever "? (12) Therefore, the Church of Christ is not only necessarily exist today, tomorrow and always, but also must be exactly the same as it was in apostolic times, if we do not mean it - and we are very far that Christ Our Lord has not fulfilled its purpose, or was deceived when he said that the gates of hell had not prevail against it(13) .
9. A capital error of the ecumenical movement in the alleged union of Christian churches. .
And here we are offered an occasion to expose and refute a false opinion on which this whole question seems to depend, and which has its origin in the manifold action and confabulation of Catholics who, as we have said, work together Christian churches. The authors of this project does not keep repeating almost infinite number of times the words of Christ: "Let all the same thing. There will be one flock and one shepherd " (14) , more so: the understanding, which, according to them, only represent a desire and an aspiration of Jesus Christ, desire that has not yet been made. They therefore feel that the unity of faith and government, a distinctive mark of the true and unique Church of Christ, has never existed until now, and does not even exist today: it may certainly be desired, and perhaps someday Obtain, by the concordant impulse of wills; But in the meantime it will have to be considered only as an ideal.
"The division" of the Church.
They add that the Church, by itself or by its very nature, is divided into parts, that is to say, it is composed of several distinct communities, still separated from each other, and coincident in some points of doctrine, although dissenting in the rest, and Each with the same rights exactly as the others; And that the Church was unique and one, at most from the apostolic age until the time of the first Ecumenical Councils. It would be necessary, therefore, that, by suppressing and leaving aside the controversies and rancid variations of opinions which have so far divided the Christian family, it is necessary to formulate with the remaining doctrines a common norm of faith with whose profession May all no longer recognize themselves, but feel themselves to be brothers. And when the multiple churches or communities are united by a universal covenant, then it will be when they can withstand solid and fruitful the advances of impiety ...
This is so by taking things in general, Venerable Brothers; but some people say and concede that the so - called Protestantism has too rashly rejected certain fundamental doctrines of faith and some external worship rites certainly pleasant and helpful, which the Roman Church still retains the contrary; They add, however, in the act, that she has done wrong because she corrupted the primitive religion inasmuch as she added and proposed as a matter of faith some doctrines not only alien but rather opposed to the Gospel, among which is enumerated especially the Primate of jurisdiction that she Adjudges to Peter and his successors in the Roman headquarters.
In the number of those, although not many, also include those who grant to the Roman Pontiff a Primate of honor or some jurisdiction or power of which they believe, however, that it descends not from the divine right but from a certain consensus of the faithful. Others, on the other hand, continue to wish the Pontiff himself to preside over his assemblies, which may be called "multicolored." Moreover, even though many non-Catholics who preach full lungs of fraternal union in Christ, however, you will find few to whom it occurs that they are to submit and obey the Vicar of Jesus Christ when he teaches or commands and governs. In the meantime he asserts that they are willing to act willingly in union with the Roman Church, naturally with equal legal status, or equal to equal: but if they could act it does not seem doubtful that they would do so with the intention that by a pact or An agreement to establish themselves, might not be forced to abandon their opinions which are still the cause why they continue to err and wander out of the one fold of Christ.
10. The Catholic Church can not participate in such unions.
All this being so, clearly it is seen that neither the Apostolic See can in any way have a part in these Congresses, nor can Catholics in any way favor or cooperate in such attempts; And if they did, they would give authority to a false Christian religion, wholly alien to the one true Church of Christ.
11. Revealed truth does not admit transactions.
And will we suffer - which would be extremely unjust - that the truth revealed by God, surrender and enter into transactions? Because what is now about is to defend the revealed truth. To instruct the evangelical faith of all nations, Christ sent the whole world to the Apostles; and that they do not errasen anything, I wanted the Holy Spirit will teach the whole truth previously (15) ; And has this doctrine of the Apostles fallen from the whole, or even weakened in the Church, to whom God himself assists in directing and guarding it? And if our Redeemer expressly stated that his Gospel was not only for apostolic times but also for the ages to come, could the doctrine of the Faith have become so obscure and uncertain that it is now convenient to tolerate in it the contrary opinions between yes? If this were true, it should also be said that the Holy Spirit infused into the apostles, and the perpetual permanence of the same Spirit in the Church, and even the preaching of Jesus Christ, would have lost all usefulness and effectiveness for many centuries; An assertion that would certainly be blasphemous.
12. The Catholic Church infallible depository of truth.
Now, when the only Son of God sent his legacies teach all nations, all men imposed the obligation to attest to what it was taught to them bywitnesses predestined by God (16) ; obligation he sanctioned thus: he that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but whoever does not believe he will be condemned (17) . But the two precepts of Christ, one of teaching and one of believing, which can not fail to be fulfilled in order to attain eternal salvation, can not even be understood if the Church does not propose the gospel doctrine in full and clear, and if it is not exempt from proposing it Of which there is no danger of being mistaken. On the other hand, those who believe that there is no doubt on the earth the deposit of truth, but that to search for it we must employ so laborious works, so: continuous studies and discussions, The life of a man to find and enjoy it: as if the most gracious God had spoken through the Prophets and his Only Begotten Son so that only a few could be revealed by these, and those already old; And as if that revelation did not at last teach the moral and dogmatic doctrine, by which man is to rule during the course of his moral life,
13. Without faith, there is no true charity.
It may seem that such "pancristianos" so attentive to unite the churches, pursue the noble promote charity among all Christians, but how charity may result in damage to the faith? No, certainly know that St. John the Apostle himself of charity, which in his Gospel seems discover the secrets of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and used to continually impress upon his disciples the new commandment love one another, absolutely forbade all dealings and communication with those who do not profess, complete and pure doctrine of Jesus Christ: If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not receive him at home, and not even greet (18) , being therefore the Sincere and sincere faith, as the foundation and root of charity, it is necessary that the disciples of Christ be united mainly with the bond of unity of faith.
14. Unreasonable union. .
How, then, is it possible to imagine a Christian confederation, each of whose members can, even in matters of faith, retain their own sense and judgment, even though they contradict the judgment and feeling of others? And how, if we are to say, there could be formed by one and the same Association of the faithful the men who defend contrary doctrines, such as those who affirm and those who deny that the sacred Tradition is a genuine source of the divine Revelation; Those who consider the ecclesiastical hierarchy of bishops, presbyters and servants of the altar as the divine institution, and those who affirm that this Hierarchy has gradually been introduced by the circumstances of times and things; those who adore Christ truly present in the Holy Eucharist for the wonderful conversion of bread and wine, called"transubstantiation , " and those who say that the Body of Christ is present there by faith alone, or by the sign and under Sacrament;Those who in the Eucharist recognize their dual nature as sacraments and sacrifices, and those who maintain that it is only a remembrance or commemoration of the Lord's Supper; those who believe good and useful supplicant invocation of the saints who reign with Christ, especially of the Virgin Mary Mother of God and the veneration of images, and those who claim that such worship is illegal because it is contrary to the honor of the only mediator between God and men, Jesus Christ? (19) .
15. Slip to indifferentism and modernism.
Among such great diversity of opinions, we do not know how to open the way to the unity of the Church, a unity that can only be born of a single magisterium, a single law of belief and a single faith of Christians.Instead, we know certainly that this diversity of opinions is easy step to contempt of any religion, or "indifference" and the so - called"modernism" with which they are unfortunately tainted, hold that dogmatic truth is not Absolute, but relative, that is to say, proportionate to the various needs of places and times, and to the various tendencies of the spirits, not being contained in an immutable revelation, but being of its own accord to the life of men.
In addition, as to the things that are to be believed, by no means it lawful establish that difference between the truths of faith they callfundamental and non - fundamental, as they like to say now, of which the former should be accepted concerning all , The latter, on the contrary, could be left to the free will of the faithful; For the virtue of faith has its formal cause in the authority of God the revealer who admits no distinction of this sort. That is why all who truly belong to Christ will give the same faith to the dogma of the Mother of God conceived without original sin, such as the mystery of the august Trinity; Will believe as firmly in the infallible Magisterium of the Roman Pontiff, in the same sense as defined by the Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, as in the Incarnation of the Lord.
Not because the Church sanctioned with a solemn decree and defined the same truths differently at different ages or in earlier ages should be held not equally true or believed in the same way. Did not all God reveal them?
For the Magisterium of the Church, which by divine design was constituted on earth so that the revealed doctrines would last unharmed forever and more easily and safely reach the knowledge of men even though the Roman Pontiff and the living Bishops In connection with it, they exercise it daily, it extends, however, to the office of proceeding in due course with solemn rites and decrees to the definition of some truth, especially then when the errors and challenges of heretics must more effectively oppose or inculcate themselves in The spirits of the faithful, more clearly and subtly explained, points of the sacred doctrine.
But by this extraordinary exercise of the Magisterium no invention is naturally introduced, nor is any newness added to the collection of those truths which, in the deposit of revelation, entrusted by God to the Church, are not contained, at least implicitly, but Which explains those points that perhaps for many even seem to remain obscure or are established as things of faith that some have called into question.
16. The only way to unite all Christians.
It is very clear, then, Venerable Brothers, why this Apostolic See has never allowed its members to attend the aforementioned congresses of the Achaeans; Because the union of Christians can not be fostered otherwise than by seeking the return of dissenters to the one true Church of Christ, from which they one day left unhappily; To that unique and true Church that all certainly know and that by the will of its Founder must always remain as it was He founded it for the salvation of all. Never in the course of the centuries defiled this mystical Bride of Christ, nor can never be defiled, as well San Cipriano said: You can not adulterate the Bride of Christ; Is incorruptible and faithful. Meet one house and custody with chaste modesty the sanctity of one stay (20) . So he marveled rightly Holy Martyr anyone could believethat this unit, founded in divine stability and strengthened by heavenly sacraments, could tear in the Church, and divide by the dissent of dissenters wills (21) . Because being because being the mystical body of Christ, that is, the Church, one (22) , compact and connected (23) , the same as his physical body and folly that is the mystical body can consist of separate members divided and; who therefore is not united with him is not his member, or is connected to his head, which is Christ(24) .
17. Obedience to the Roman Pontiff.
Now in this one Church of Christ no one lives and no one perseveres, who does not recognize and accept with obedience the supreme authority of Peter and his legitimate successors. Was it not the Bishop of Rome, whom they obeyed, as the supreme Shepherd of souls, the ancestors of those who today lie strewed in the errors of Photius and other novice?
They went aloof! The children of the father's house, which was not ruined or perished, sustained as it is perpetually by the help of God.Return, then, to the common Father, who, forgetting the insults already inferred to the Apostolic See, will receive them most lovingly.For if, as they repeat, want to partner with us and ours, why are not quick to come to the Church, mother and teacher of all the faithful of Christ (25) . Listen as he cried once Lactancio: Only the Catholic Church is the one that retains true worship, She is the source of truth, the abode of the Faith, the temple of God, whoever it does not come or it comes out, Lost is the hope of life and salvation, Menester is that no one should deceive himself with pertinent discussions. What is here fanned is life and salvation, which, if not attended to with cautious caution, will be lost and will be extinguished (26) .
18. Appeal to dissident sects.
They return to Headquarters Apostó1ica, based in the city of Rome, consecrated with their blood the Princes of the Apostles St. Peter and St. Paul, to the root matrix See and the Catholic Church (27) ; re dissident children, not with the desire and hope that the Church of theliving God, the pillar and foundation of the truth (28) abdicates the integrity of their faith, and pamper their mistakes, but to submit The magisterium and the government of it. Pluguiese to the Sky happily reach us, which did not reach so many predecessors Our; The power to embrace with paternal innards to the children who so much pains to see us separated by a fatal division.
He would pray to Christ and to Mary.
And hopefully Our Divine Savior, who desires all men to be saved and tocome to knowledge of the truth (29) , hear Our ardent prayers to deign to call wing unity of the Church to those who are separated from it.
To this end, without doubt very important, we invoke and we want to invoke the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Divine Grace, the champion of all heresies and Help of Christians, so that the sooner we reach the grace of seeing dawn the deseadísimo day when all men hear the voice of her divine Son, and preserve the unity of the Holy Spirit in the bond of peace (30) .
19. Conclusion and Apostolic Blessing.
You well understand, Venerable Brothers, how we long for this return, and how we long for all our children, not only Catholics, but also the dissenters of Us to know; Who, if they humbly implore the lights of heaven, will undoubtedly recognize the true Church of Christ, and will finally enter into their bosom, united with us in perfect charity. In the hope of such an event, and as a pledge and auspice of divine favors, and testimony of Our paternal benevolence, to you, Venerable Brothers, and to your Clergy and people, we wholeheartedly impart to you the Apostolic Blessing.
Given at St. Peter's in Rome, on January 6, the feast of the Epiphany of Our Lord Jesus Christ, in the year 1928, sixth of Our Pontificate.
Pius Pope XI
