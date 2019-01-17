Medjugorje Shrine Will Be Enlarged

A group of architects is preparing the extension of the shrine of the [false] apparitions in Medjugorje, Bosnia, according to Archbishop Henryk Hoser, the Apostolic Visitator to Medjugorje.Hoser told SarajevoTimes.com (January 6) that "the plan is to extend the space for liturgical celebrations", as the open square behind the Medjugorje parish church, which until now is used for big liturgies, does not protect the faithful from the weather.For Hoser, the increasing number of pilgrims in Medjugorje ist an important argument in favor of the place.