17 popular "errors" - a new list by Bishop Athanasius Schneider

Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains how a new “Syllabus errorum” could look like. He gives the list in an interview ( rorate-caeli.blogspot.ro/…/bishop-schneide… ) with Piotr Falkowski for a Polish daily.

1) The theory of a pre-conciliar and a post-conciliar Church in the sense of rupture or discontinuity, preferring the “post-conciliar” Church, and considering the real Church as the “conciliar church”, creating thereby the notion of a new church, the “Church of Vatican II”.2) The theory that other Christian confessions or other religions are objectively also ways of salvation wanted by God.3) The theory that women have to receive access to ordained ministries at least to the deaconate, an aspiration which is favored by the wide spread practice of female acolytes and lectors, a practice not at least indicated by the documents of Vatican II.4) Doubts about the perpetual virginity of Our Lady, especially about the virginal birth of Jesus and of the virginity of Our Lady during birth giving (virginitas in partu).5) The theory that the Holy Mass is predominantly a fraternal banquet and that the sacrificial aspect of the Holy Mass is only metaphorical or a sacrifice of praise (such an error increased largely step by step also due to a typical banquet-style manner of celebrating Mass, i.e. the generalized practice of the celebration “versus populum”, which non in the least was indicated by the fathers of Vatican II.6) The lack of the belief in the transubstantiation and even in the real presence (largely caused by the modern practice of Communion in hand, a practice, which the Council fathers never could imagine and which Paul VI himself considered dangerous.7) Erroneous opinions about episcopal collegiality, attributing to the college of the bishops an ordinary supreme power of government of the universal Church, creating a kind of double-head of the body of the Church, what is against the Divine constitution of the Church.8) An erroneous application of the principle of episcopal collegiality by means of the Episcopal Conferences on national and international levels, weakening thereby the Divinely established individual authority of teaching and governing of the diocesan bishop.9) Doubts about the eternity of the hell.10) Doubts about the real possibility of eternal condemnation to hell of human beings, which means that the hell is empty.11) Doubts about the necessity of expiation of temporal punishments in the purgatory.12) A naturalistic view of the Christian life and truth, so that activism and social engagement become predominant to the detriment of prayer and adoration of God, which means a kind of neo-pelagianism.13) Non-recognition of the grave immorality of contraception.14) Practical errors about the indissolubility of a valid matrimony (favored by the practice of admittance of divorced to Holy Communion).15) Errors about the objective disorder of homosexual acts and of homoerotism and the objective immorality of same sex civil unions, because they favor ultimately sodomy.16) Confusion about the essential difference of the ministerial and the common priesthood.17) Doubts about the convenience of the clerical celibate and his perennial value because of apostolic tradition.