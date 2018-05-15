Clicks55
Irish Seminarians Deny Sexual Misconduct
Two Irish seminarians, who according to media reports had been caught in homosexual fornication, insists that the allegations are false.
According to the Irish Catholic, the two have been disciplined over excessive alcohol consumption but at no time were charges of homosexual misconduct put to them.
A source in Dublin Archdiocese described the original media reports in the Irish Times and the Irish Independent as “fabrications.”
Picture: Irish College, Rome Italy, © Peter Clarke, CC BY-SA, #newsWzcdkontim
According to the Irish Catholic, the two have been disciplined over excessive alcohol consumption but at no time were charges of homosexual misconduct put to them.
A source in Dublin Archdiocese described the original media reports in the Irish Times and the Irish Independent as “fabrications.”
Picture: Irish College, Rome Italy, © Peter Clarke, CC BY-SA, #newsWzcdkontim