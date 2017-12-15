Australian “Royal Commission” Engages in Anti-Celibacy Propaganda

An Australian “royal commission” report on the sexual abuse of minors has found that seven percent of priests who worked in Australia between 1950 and 2009 had an accusation of child sexual abuse made against him.Catholic League’s Bill Donohue noted on December 15 that the seven percent figure is virtually meaningless, “What matters are cases of alleged abuse that have been substantiated.” Donohue says that in the U.S., between 1950 and 2002, accusations of abuse were made against four percent of the clergy, “But only half were substantiated.” He believes that the ratio in Australia is similar.The commission blames celibacy for the abuses. Donohue answers, “The rate of sexual abuse of minors among the [married] Protestant clergy in the U.S. is at least as high, if not higher, than exists among Catholic priests.” He also notices that over 80% of the abuses are of homosexual nature.