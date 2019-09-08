Soamandrakizay: Was Francis Preaching to Himself?

When “family” becomes the decisive criterion for what we consider right and good, we end up justifying practices that lead to a “culture of privilege and exclusion”, Pope Francis said during his September 8 homily in Soamandrakizay, Madagascar.Christ demands that we see “beyond this,” he added.He went on quoting his heretical Abu Dhabi document, saying that it encourages us to practice “dialogue as the path; mutual cooperation as the code of conduct; reciprocal understanding as the method and standard.”However, these are nice words. In Francis' Vatican the opposite is happening. Francis promotes his buddies only, privileges leftwing extremists, and mercilessly excludes and marginalizes Catholics from his Vatican.