Clicks48
Cardinal Tobin Again Knew "Nothing"
Newark priests have spoken to catholicnewsagency.com (August 17) about gay abuses in Newark's seminary and archdiocese which include alcoholism, parties and homosexual harassment.
The same day, pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin published a letter to his clergy claiming that “no one… has ever spoken to me about a ‘gay sub-culture’ in the Archdiocese of Newark.”
From 1986 to 2000, Newark archdiocese was led by the homosexual predator and later Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88. The gay atmosphere continued under McCarrick's successor, Archbishop John Myers, 77, who led Newark archdiocese from 2001 to 2016.
In 2016, McCarrick promoted his buddy, pro-gay Indianapolis Archbishop Tobin to head Newark.
Tobin supports so called gay masses and praised the James Martin gay propaganda book “Building a Bridge”.
In May 2017 Tobin warmly welcomed a gay "pilgrimage" to Newark Cathedral organised by a militant homosexual.
#newsGefltljcdx
The same day, pro-gay Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin published a letter to his clergy claiming that “no one… has ever spoken to me about a ‘gay sub-culture’ in the Archdiocese of Newark.”
From 1986 to 2000, Newark archdiocese was led by the homosexual predator and later Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 88. The gay atmosphere continued under McCarrick's successor, Archbishop John Myers, 77, who led Newark archdiocese from 2001 to 2016.
In 2016, McCarrick promoted his buddy, pro-gay Indianapolis Archbishop Tobin to head Newark.
Tobin supports so called gay masses and praised the James Martin gay propaganda book “Building a Bridge”.
In May 2017 Tobin warmly welcomed a gay "pilgrimage" to Newark Cathedral organised by a militant homosexual.
#newsGefltljcdx