Archbishop Gänswein: Benedict XVI Won’t Enter ‘Amoris Laetitia’ Controversy

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who turns 90 on Easter Sunday, has read Amoris Laetitia thoroughly, taken note of the controversies surrounding the document and how it is implemented, but is not commenting on it in any way.



This is according to Benedict’s personal secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein who, in an April 12 interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, said the former pope is well aware of contrasts made between him and Pope Francis, but does not let them provoke him, and has “no intention of entering controversies that feel far away from him. " Benedict XVI, he said, is “serene, quiet and in a good mood”, doing only those things that his strength allows.

