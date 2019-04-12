Bishop Blames Gloria.tv For Scandal He Himself Produced

Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler has accused Gloria.tv of having “turned into a scandal” his scandalous “Jesus Clock” which he is currently displaying in the Spitalkirche in Innsbruck.
In a letter to critics of what Glettler calls an “art initiative” he accuses Gloria.tv of “accusatory and defamatory reporting” which according to him “triggered the outrage to a large extend.”
Glettler shows no self-criticism and no hindsight. Instead, he bewails that he had to face “very hurtful” statements and allegations.
Simultaneously he writes that his clock [allegedly] made “many more clearly aware of the meaning of the cross,” stressing that the clock doesn't involve the “slightest trace of blasphemy.”
Glettler only admits that “at first sight” his clock could “hurt religious feelings” but only in those who are “fixed” on a “conventional way of representing the cross.”
Attempting to stir up emotions, Glettler recounts that the “artist” found the decaying cross in a basement, preserved it “carefully” and “professionally” and “saved it for posterity.”
According to him “nobody is forced” to enter the "Jesus Clock" church, calling the clock a “very touching” and “spiritually deep impressive work of art.”
Somewhat out of context, he expresses outrage at those who saw a “sign of God” in the fact that a baroque crucifix fell on the ground and broke during his March 23 Eucharist in Wilten basilica in Innsbruck.
