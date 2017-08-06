언어
Religion of the Environment

Pro-abortion former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told CNN on Tuesday that “because of Pope Francis, I really could become a Catholic”. Al Gore who is a Protestant, is especially attracted by Francis' "concern for the environment".

U.S. actor James Woods commented on the news Saturday. Addressing Gore he said, “At the right price, you'd become a pug.”

Picture: Al Gore, © Center for American Progress Action Fund, CC BY-ND, #newsZxrpubbjjz
