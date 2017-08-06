Religion of the Environment

CNN

#newsZxrpubbjjz Picture: Al Gore, © Center for American Progress Action Fund, CC BY-ND

Pro-abortion former U.S. Vice President Al Gore toldon Tuesday that “because of Pope Francis, I really could become a Catholic”. Al Gore who is a Protestant, is especially attracted by Francis' "concern for the environment".U.S. actor James Woods commented on the news Saturday. Addressing Gore he said, “At the right price, you'd become a pug.”