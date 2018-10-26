Clicks292
Bishops Unimpressed by "Synodality"
Bishops at the Youth Synod took “umbrage over the new language” used in the final document's draft - Cardinal Gracias of Mumbai, India, told CruxNow.com (October 25).
Gracias said that there was “some resistance” against the document because it has so much on “synodality when we really haven’t discussed it” - a proof that the document on "synodality" was written without synodality.
Especially bishops from countries with Anglican presence remained unconvinced, CruxNow.com writes. They pointed out that “synodality” could be seen as the Church moving towards a vote system for settling [or creating] disputes similar to Anglicanism.
A strong opponent of “synodality” was liberal Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols. He argued that non-Catholic churches have sufficiently shown that "synodality" simply “doesn’t work”.
Picture: Oswald Gracias, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsYwaeupslui
