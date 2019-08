Connor Betts (24) has been identified as the gunman in the August 4 mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio, CBS News reports. It left nine dead and several wounded.Betts was killed by police immediately after the shooting began.The patches on his shirt shows he’s a atheist or Satanist: "Against all Gods".On his Twitter page, reviewed by Heavy.com, he described himself as “he/him / anime fan / metalhead / leftist / i’m going to hell and i’m not coming back.”